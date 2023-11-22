New diabetes remission clinic uses advanced algorithms, machine learning to tackle disease

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) To address the escalating incidence of pre-diabetes and diabetes in the country, a private hospital has unveiled a pioneering diabetes remission clinic.

Advertisment

The initiative, a collaboration by Fortis C-DOC and Twin Health USA, has introduced the Whole-Body Digital Twin technology that uses advanced algorithms and machine learning to provide patients with tailored strategies focusing on nutrition, sleep, and physical activity for effective disease management, Fortis Hospital said in a statement.

It said a recent finding by the Indian Council of Medical Research indicates an alarming rise in diabetes cases affecting 101 million people with another 136 million on the brink as pre-diabetic.

Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman of Diabetes, Endocrinology and Allied Multi Specialties at Fortis C-DOC said, "It is an exciting convergence of medical breakthroughs and technological prowess as we unite the latest advancements in diabetes remission with Artificial Intelligence." "The newly launched clinic will be instrumental in broadening the outreach and positively impact a greater number of patients, marking the beginning of a transformative phase in the quality of diabetes treatment," he said.

Dr Maluk Mohamed said patients visiting the clinic will be able to reduce not just the disease burden but also the financial burden created due to the chronic nature of these metabolic diseases. PTI PLB NSD NSD