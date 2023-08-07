New districts will enhance governance, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) Seventeen new districts and three divisions came into being in Rajasthan on Monday with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot virtually unveiling inauguration plaques and participating in a yajna here.

Advertisment

With this, Rajasthan now has 50 districts and 10 divisions.

Prayers and yajnas were also held in the new district headquarters in the presence of the ministers in-charge.

Gehlot also launched the websites of the new districts during the function at the Birla Auditorium.

Advertisment

The Rajasthan government notified the formation of 17 new districts following a Cabinet approval on August 4.

Addressing the programme, Gehlot said the formation of the new districts and divisions will enhance governance in the state. The capabilities of the administrative units will also increase while law and order will be strengthened.

He said people will no longer be required to travel long distances to reach the district headquarters to get their work done.

Advertisment

"This will take the state to new heights," he said.

Gehlot said since the incorporation of princely states after Independence, only seven districts were carved out in 67 years. Now, 17 new districts are being created.

Gehlot said the dream of every resident is to make Rajasthan one of the leading states by 2030 and added that the government is moving forward with Gandhi's thoughts.

Advertisment

The chief minister announced the formation of 19 new districts and three divisions in the assembly in March on the basis of a high-level committee report.

The committee, chaired by retired IAS officer Ramlubhaya, was formed in March last year to give its recommendations.

After the announcement, representations were received from people, public representatives and various organisations regarding the demarcation of the new district boundaries.

Protests were also held regarding the proposed districts at some places and in support for the demand of other districts.

The representations were forwarded to the committee for re-examining the boundaries of the proposed districts.

After examining the representations, the committee submitted its report to the state government on August 2 and it was approved in the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet, after discussions, approved the formation of the new districts and divisions on the basis of the panel's recommendation.

The new districts are Apupgarh, Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana- Kuchaman, Dudu, Gangapur City, Jaipur (Rural), Kekri, Jodhpur (Rural), Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal-Tijara, Neem ka Thana, Phalodi, Slumber, Sanchore and Shahpura.

The new divisions are Banswara, Pali and Sikar.

The tenure of the committee has also been extended by six months to examine other suggestions. PTI SDA SZM