New drains, sumps, automated pump house: Delhi PWD's plan to tackle waterlogging at seven hotspots

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Delhi government has prepared a plan to tackle waterlogging at seven hotspots across the city, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta approving some long- and short-term actions, officials said on Monday.

The seven waterlogging-prone spots are the Minto Road underpass, Pul Prahladpur underpass, Ring Road opposite the WHO building, under the Zakhira flyover, Loni Road roundabout, Jahangirpuri Metro Station Road, and Karala Kanjhawala Road.

"Seven critical waterlogging points are under special attention of the engineer-in-chief to ensure no oversight or negligence; these are being monitored carefully," a government official said.

At the Minto Bridge underpass, as a long-term measure, the public works department (PWD) is constructing an alternate drain along Minto Road to divert discharge towards JLN Marg.

As a short-term measure, drains are being desilted.

The department is also carrying out the work of increasing the height of installed pumps.

On the Ring Road opposite the WHO building near ITO, the PWD plans to temporarily install four tractor-mounted pumps.

As a long-term solution, it is constructing two new drains of 350 metres and 280 metres in length and an underground sump.

The officials said raising the main carriageway by 100 millimetres was also being planned to prevent rainwater collection at the spot.

"Some modifications were done in 2023 but waterlogging was observed in 2024. Interconnection of drains at Azad Bhawan and School of Planning and Architecture is planned," according to the action plan.

At Zakhira flyover, desilting of stormwater drains and cleaning of garbage from nearby railway tracks has started.

PWD officials believe garbage blocks the flow of water to stormwater drains.

"As a long-term solution, the PWD is constructing a concrete drain under the main carriageway after shifting various underground services connecting to the Najafgarh drain near Ashoka Park. This work will be completed by December," according to the plan.

At the Loni Road roundabout in east Delhi, another waterlogging hotspot, additional pumps have been deployed to drain stagnated water.

As a long-term solution, remodeling of the drain from nearby 25 Futa Road to the roundabout at Road No 63 is underway.

At south Delhi's Pul Prahladpur underpass, measures such as automation of the pump house and construction of an underground sump with a capacity of 7.5 lakh litres have been completed. As a result, no waterlogging was observed at the spot in 2024. However, it is still being monitored by PWD authorities, the officials said.

To avoid waterlogging in northwest Delhi's Karala Khanjhawala Road, the PWD has hired a consultant to study and present a report for comprehensive remodelling of the existing drain.

"The existing old drainage system along the road is inadequate; the project report from the consultant is expected by the end of May 2025, and then after approvals of the new drain design, the work will be implemented," according to the action plan.

At the Jahangirpuri Metro Station Road, the department plans to construct a new drain along the service road inside the Udhyog Nagar industrial area.