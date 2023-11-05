New edition of bestselling 'Environmental Studies: From Crisis to Cure' released

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Updated with latest reports, UGC guidelines and curriculum framework for environment education in 2023, the new edition of bestselling "Environmental Studies: From Crisis to Cure" by professor R Rajagopalan has hit the stands, announced publishing house Oxford University Press (OUP) on Sunday.

The book, now in its fourth edition, seeks to reshape how students discern and engage with the environment. It was developed under the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

It focuses on climate change as the most significant challenge of our times and includes new content on topics such as climate adaptation, circular economy, disaster management, and the government's 'Lifestyle for the Environment' (LIFE) movement, which aims to promote environmental awareness.

"At OUP, we are committed to raising awareness about social and environmental issues among learners and researchers worldwide. We aim to harness the power of publishing to educate future generations, promote critical thinking and informed decision-making, and drive positive, long-lasting change.

"Reiterating the Hon'ble Prime Minister's mission of Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE), the book serves as a gentle nudge for individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment," said Sumanta Datta, managing director of OUP India, in a statement.

The updated edition, recently released by University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Jagadesh Kumar, illustrates various problems, solutions, successes, and failures through over 80 real-life case studies from India and around the world.

Also, following the guidelines of NEP 2020, the main text employs the Socratic method in a question-answer format. The chapters in the book also shed light on how students can positively impact the environment through group projects, initiating their organisations, and undertaking personal initiatives.

On June 5, 2023, UGC released the guidelines and curriculum framework for environmental education in undergraduate courses whereby it directed all undergraduate programmes in Higher Education Institution (HEIs) to include this course.

The guidelines are designed to cater to students from all disciplinary backgrounds and to sensitise them about India's commitment to achieving sustainable development goals and resolving global environmental concerns. PTI MG RDS RDS