New education policy carrier of Indian culture and traditional knowledge: Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur, May 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Tuesday said that the new education policy is the carrier of Indian culture and traditional knowledge.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University in Alwar, he said that universities are a repertoire of knowledge and focus should be given to increasing the intellectual ability and overall development of students.

Lauding the performance of girl students in the institute, he said there is a positive societal change, due to which women are proving their superiority with exemplary work in every field.

The government told students that it is not enough for them to just pass an examination and get a degree, but that it is equally important to be skilled for a livelihood.

Generations move forward by increasing intellectual capacity, he said, adding that this sentiment is contained in the new education policy.

Bagde said the new education policy incorporates modern technology and Indian cultural values, which has been prepared as per the demand of time. He asked teachers to make the students aware of new research and technical knowledge apart from the contents of the textbook.

Highlighting the importance of education, Bagde said that for children, the foundation should be strengthened from the primary level itself. This will make their overall development possible with progressive education.

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa, Environment Minister Sanjay Sharma, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully and National Secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas Dr Atul Kothari also expressed their views in the programme. PTI AG RUK RUK