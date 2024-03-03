New Education Policy will soon be implemented step by step: Rajasthan minister Dilawar

Kota (Rajasthan) March 3 (PTI) Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar, who is in the news for his controversial statements, on Sunday stuck to his comments on Akbar and claims of the inventor of aircraft being an Indian while asserting that the New Education Policy (NEP) would soon be implemented step by step in the state.

Speaking at his residence here, Dilawar said NEP will be implemented in the state exactly as it is and the BJP government is forming a committee for the purpose.

He said on the basis of the recommendations of the committee, NEP will be implemented step by step. The policy should have been implemented in 2020, when it was announced, but the "apathy" of the previous Congress government delayed it, he alleged.

On his earlier statement that an Indian had invented the airplane and his remarks on Mughal emperor Akbar, Dilawar iterated that he said all these on the basis of history and that he himself did not claim anything. The public should be informed of these, he added.

"I made an effort to tell the people that the invention of aircraft has been recorded in the names of the Wright Brothers. However, a scientist named (Shivkar Bapuji) Talpade had already flown aircraft in Mumbai. Also, Indian scientist Dilip Mahalanabis did research on ORS that saved 30 per cent people from death," he said.

Dilawar claimed that he said Akbar was an invader on the basis of history.

"It is publicly known that he (Akbar) would hold Meena Bazar and would abduct beautiful women from there. He would rape them as he was a rapist. A rapist would be called a rapist, not god," he said.

On the question of including all these things in the school syllabus, he said everything cannot be included in the syllabus. But these facts should be brought in public knowledge through discussions, meetings and publicity by mouth, he said.

On review of works and decisions of the last six months of the previous government, Dilawar said Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has constituted a committee which has started its work.

On various directions for schools in the state, he said he was only getting the already existing orders and directions complied.

"Nowhere it is written (for the teachers) that they may go to Balaji temple for puja or offer namaz during school time," he said.

Regarding suspension of three Muslim teachers in government senior secondary school in Sangod area in Kota, Dilawar said it was proved in investigation that the teachers there forced students for namaz and changed the name of a Hindu girl to an Islamic name.

"We would not allow schools to turn into centre of love jihad and religious conversion at any cost," the education minister asserted.

He refuted reports of fear and terror prevailing among the school teachers because of the action saying, "There is no environment of fear and apprehension. Our teachers, our gurujans, are respectable." "All the progress, research, scientists, engineers, doctors and IAS officers are all because of the teachers. Majority of the teachers are very good. However, only a small per cent is in a poor condition and requires action to be taken," Dilawar said.

Regarding the winning prospects of the BJP in Rajasthan in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the minister said the party will win all 25 parliamentary seats in the state. He congratulated Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for his candidature for the third time from Kota-Bundi constituency. PTI COR KSS KSS