New elevated walkway for passengers opens at Bengaluru international airport

Bengaluru, Aug 25 (PTI) Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) has inaugurated a new elevated walkway for the convenience of passengers and visitors.

The 420 metres walkway connects Terminal 1 to P4 parking.

"The walkway's sleek and modern design and passenger-friendly amenities such as travelators (moving walkways), elevators and escalators ensure that passengers experience an easy and comfortable walk," BLR Airport said in a statement on Friday, adding that the design also prioritises accessibility, making it senior citizen and PRM (Persons with Reduced Mobility) friendly. PTI RS ANE