New eligible applicants of 'Subhadra Yojana' to get money on Feb 8: Odisha DyCM

Bhubaneswar, Feb 2 (PTI) Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Sunday said the first instalment of the 'Subhadra Yojana', the women welfare scheme of the BJP government, will be distributed to eligible new applicants on February 8 in Jajpur.

The state government had earlier postponed the release of the instalment scheduled on December 25.

Speaking to media persons, Parida said that applications of about 2.50 lakh eligible women are pending for biometric and NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) failure.

She advised those women to visit their bank branch on February 3 or 4, to resolve the issue and make their bank account direct benefit transfer (DBT) enabled.

Parida said that another 1.15 lakh applications are pending for e-KYC verification.

If the applications pending at banks are cleared, the total number of beneficiaries will cross one crore, she said.

Subhadra Yojana, an ambitious women welfare scheme of the BJP government, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, September 17, 2023.

The scheme is designed to provide eligible women aged 21 to 60 years with Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29. PTI BBM BBM RG