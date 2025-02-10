New emergency response system introduced in Jharkhand's Ranchi

Ranchi, Feb 10 (PTI) A new emergency response system has been rolled out in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, enabling people to report accidents or any crime with the press of a button, an official said on Monday.

The ‘Emergency Call Box’, equipped with a two-way communication system, has been installed at crucial intersections by the Ranchi Smart City Corporation, he said.

The call boxes, painted bright yellow, contain a red button.

“In case of an emergency, residents can now directly connect with government agencies without needing a mobile phone or remembering any contact numbers,” an official release said.

“By pressing the red button, one can instantly connect with the Command Control Centre and register his or her emergency - from accidents to any crime. Once the issue is reported, police teams will coordinate with relevant agencies to provide immediate assistance,” it stated.

The call boxes have been installed at 50 important intersections, including Kanke Ring Road, Sahajanand Chowk, Shani Mandir Chowk, Hamru Chowk, Argora Chowk and Sujata Chowk, the release said. PTI SAN RBT