New energy in India-UK ties: PM Modi

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) India and the UK are natural partners and the partnership between the two countries is becoming a crucial foundation for global stability and economic progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

After wide-ranging talks with visiting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Modi said the foundation of India-UK relationship is a shared belief in values such as democracy, freedom, and rule of law.

In the joint briefing after the talks, Starmer said the India-UK relationship is special "We are creating a new modern partnership focusing on future," he said, while hailing India's growth story as remarkable.

Prime Minister Modi also said that India and the UK have reached an agreement on cooperation in military training.

"We are fully committed to enhancing maritime security cooperation with UK in Indo-Pacific region," PM Modi said.

On the Ukraine conflict and Gaza issue, he said India supports all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

The two leaders held talks broadly focusing on boosting the India-UK ties in areas of trade, defence and security and critical technology.

The British leader, accompanied by a delegation of 125 of the UK's most prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs and educationists, landed in Mumbai on Wednesday morning on a two-day visit.

Starmer's visit to India came two-and-half months after the two countries inked a landmark free trade pact that will increase market access, cut tariffs and is expected to result in doubling the bilateral trade by 2030.

The trade deal was firmed up during PM Modi's visit to London in July.