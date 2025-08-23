New entrance-exit for Chennai's OTA Nanganallur Road Metro Station

Chennai, Aug 23 (PTI) The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Saturday announced the construction of a new entry and exit facility on the Officers Training Academy (OTA) side of the arterial GST Road for the OTA Nanganallur Road Metro Station.

The CMRL stated that it has signed an Rs 8.52 crore contract with a construction firm to build the new facility.

So far, only one entrance—from the side of GST Road near the St Thomas Mount Head Post Office—is available to access the Nanganallur Metro station.

The additional entrance from the OTA side will facilitate better accessibility to the OTA Nanganallur Metro Station from both sides of GST Road, CMRL said in a statement.

"The upcoming facility will help reduce congestion, especially during peak hours, and provide seamless connectivity to nearby residential and commercial areas. This will be a major benefit for daily metro users," the statement added.