New, extended trains under NF Railway to be flagged off from Guwahati, Agartala

Guwahati, Oct 18 (PTI) A new train Guwahati–Dullabcherra–Guwahati tri-weekly express, will be flagged off from here and the extended service of Guwahati–Secunderabad-Guwahati to Silchar will be flagged from Silchar on Thursday, a railway official said here on Wednesday.

Another new train Agartala–Sabroom–Agartala DEMU and the extended service of Kamakhya–Lokmanya Tilak (T)–Kamakhya up to Agartala will be flagged from Agartala on the same day, NFR spokesperson Sabyasach De said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will be present on the occasion at Guwahati and Agartala railway stations respectively.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will also virtually join the flagging-off programme while the local MP/MLAs and senior officials will also be present at Silchar and Dullabcherra.

The extended service of train No 12513/12514 (Secunderabad-Silchar-Secunderabad) Express will commence its regular journey from October 21 (Saturday) at 16:35 hours from Secunderabad and reach Silchar at 23:20 hours on Monday. On the return journey, the train will depart at 19:50 hours on Wednesday from Silchar and reach Secunderabad at 03:35 hours on Saturday.

The extended service of train No 12519/12520 (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Agartala - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) Express will commence its regular journey from October 22 (Sunday) at 07:50 hours from Lokmanya Tilak (T) and reach Agartala at 17:50 hours on Tuesday. On the return journey, the train will depart at 07:20 hours on Thursday from Agartala and reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 16:15 hours on Saturday.

The regular service of train No 07688/07687 (Agartala–Sabroom-Agartala) daily DEMU Special will commence from October 20 leaving Agartala at 13.40 hours to reach Sabroom at 15:55 hours. On the return journey, the train will depart from Sabroom at 16:20 hours and reach Agartala at 18:50 hours.

The service of train No 15617/15618 (Guwahati–Dullabcherra-Guwahati) Express will run three days a week i.e. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday commencing journey from October 21, leaving Guwahati at 22:00 hours to reach Dullabcherra at 09:45 hours next day. On the return journey, the train will depart at 11:10 hours on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from Dullabcherra and reach Guwahati at 23:15 hours on the same day.

However, the inaugural special train No 02514 (Silchar–Guwahati) will depart from Silchar at 15:50 hours to reach Guwahati at 01:40 hours next day; train No 02520 (Agartala – Guwahati) will depart from Agartala at 15:50 hours to reach Guwahati at 05:20 hours next day.

Train No. 07686 (Agartala – Sabroom) DEMU will depart from Agartala at 15:50 hours to reach Sabroom at 18:10 hours same day and train No 05617 (Guwahati–Dullabcherra) will depart from Guwahati at 15:50 hours to reach Dullabcherra at 03:00 hours next day, De added.