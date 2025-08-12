New facilities added to Tripura memorial park for Bangladesh liberation warriors

Agartala, Aug 12 (PTI) Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday inaugurated new facilities valued at Rs 4.50 crore in a park, Bharat-Bangladesh Maitri Udyan, in South Tripura’s Chottakhola for the benefit of tourists.

The park, a memorial for the 'muktiyuddhas' (liberation warriors) who had laid down their lives during the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war, was inaugurated in 2017.

The new facilities include a cafeteria, 10 gazebos, two welcome gates and a toilet block.

While addressing a gathering, the tourism minister said Chottakhola, an area bordering present-day Bangladesh, had played a key role in defending Chittagong and Comilla during the liberation war.

“Muktiyuddhas, with the help of the Indian Army, had fought against the Pakistan Army. Ultimately, a new nation, Bangladesh, was created,” he said.

The government will engage guides for the park, and they will explain to tourists, especially from outside the state, how Muktiyuddas from Chottakhola camp had played a vital role in defeating the Pakistan Army in the erstwhile East Pakistan.

“The park is the symbol of friendship between India and Bangladesh. We never considered the people from Bangladesh as enemies because of the historical bond,” he said.

Chowdhury said the government is planning to form a new tourism circuit in South Tripura district by involving the park, Trishna wildlife sanctuary known for bisons, Pilak archaeological site, and the Buddhist Mahamuni Pagoda.

Chowdhury urged the youth to raise homestay facilities at Chhotakhola for tourists.

The foundation stone for building a replica of 51 Shakti Peethas has been laid by Chief Minister Manik Saha at Bandower in Gomati district, he said the structure will boost the state’s spiritual tourism fortune.

An amount of Rs 98 crore will be spent for the tourism project, which is set to be completed within one and a half years.

Asserting that the government is trying to develop tourism as an industry, Chowdhury said the department will organise a festival to attract tourists. PTI PS NN