New flight services commence from Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda airports

Bhubaneswar, Jan 3 (PTI) As part of Odisha's New Destination Policy (NDP) 2024, new flight services were started on Friday from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar to Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, and Patna, an official release said.

Similar services also commenced from Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda to Hyderabad, Raipur, and Lucknow.

The new flight services will be operated by Air India Express and Star Air.

Ekamra Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh flagged off the inaugural flights from Bhubaneswar to Jaipur and Kochi. Flights to Lucknow will commence on Saturday followed by services to Patna on January 15.

With these additions, Air India Express now operates 104 weekly flights from Bhubaneswar, connecting Odisha with major cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, and Pune.

Singh said that these flights will convenience professionals, families, students, and naval personnel, fostering economic and cultural exchanges.

Air India Express also unveiled an aircraft featuring a stunning Ikat livery, honouring Odisha's rich textile heritage.

Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department Usha Padhee said the strategic expansion is poised to drive growth in tourism and aviation sectors while boosting economic development and creating stronger ties across the nation. PTI AAM AAM ACD