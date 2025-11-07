New generation should do in-depth reading to remember, discuss historical events: Kerala Guv

Kochi, Nov 7 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday said the new generation should be prepared to remember and discuss historical events, like the Goan liberation struggle, and for that they need to turn to in-depth reading and study.

Arlekar was speaking after releasing the book 'Pathinettu June Oru Kranthi Yatra' (18th June - A Revolutionary Journey) -- written by freedom fighter and writer Laxmidas Borkar and translated into Malayalam by R Bhaskar -- at the Kochi International Book Festival.

The Kerala Governor said that the Goan liberation struggle should be subjected to an in-depth study and the passion of the heroic patriots who led it should be embodied.

He said that the legendary struggle for the liberation of Goa from the Portuguese was led by Ram Manohar Lohia and Jagannath Rao Joshi.

The Governor said that the atrocities committed by the Portuguese against the people of Goa cannot and should not be forgotten under any circumstances.

He added that the new generation should be prepared to remember and discuss such historical events, and for that, the youth should turn to in-depth reading. PTI HMP ROH