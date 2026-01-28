New-generation Vande Bharat Sleeper train achievement for Indian Railways: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The recently launched Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Kamakhya in Assam and Howrah in West Bengal earned appreciation in President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday.

She said the new-generation train is a significant achievement for Indian Railways.

Murmu said that the Railways, which serves the poor and the middle-class population, is close to achieving 100 per cent electrification.

She also mentioned the direct rail connectivity between Delhi and Mizoram’s capital Aizawl with the flagging off of the Rajdhani Express. She said that when the train reached Aizawl for the first time, the happiness and enthusiasm shown by the locals filled the entire country with joy and pride.

Highlighting the railways’ landmark achievements, Murmu stated that India has set a record in the infrastructure sector by constructing the world’s highest arch bridge, the Chenab Bridge, as well as the Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu.

She appreciated the introduction of Vande Bharat trains and said that today, a network of more than 150 Vande Bharat trains operates across the country, from Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala.