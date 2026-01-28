New-generation Vande Bharat Sleeper train an achievement for Railways: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The recently launched Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Kamakhya station in Assam and West Bengal's Howrah earned appreciation in President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday.

She said the new-generation train is a significant achievement for Indian Railways.

"Just a few days ago, a new generation of Vande Bharat trains was inducted. The introduction of Vande Bharat sleeper trains between Bengal and Assam is a new achievement in the progress of the railways in India," President Murmu said.

She noted that the Railways is close to achieving 100 per cent electrification.

In the address, Murmu also mentioned the direct rail connectivity between Delhi and Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, with the flagging off of the Rajdhani Express.

"Aizawl in Mizoram and New Delhi have been connected by a direct rail route. Last year, when the Rajdhani Express arrived for the first time at Aizawl railway station, the enthusiasm shown by the local people brought joy to the entire nation," the President said.

Highlighting the railways’ landmark achievements, Murmu stated that India has achieved a historic milestone in the field of infrastructure by building the world’s highest railway arch bridge -- Chenab Bridge -- in Jammu and Kashmir, and the new Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu.

She appreciated the introduction of Vande Bharat trains and said that more than 150 Vande Bharat trains operate across the country now.

Her address also acknowledged the government's focus on the northeastern states and said that more than Rs 80,000 crore have been invested in the development of railways in that region during the past 11 years.

"The capitals of Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Mizoram have now been connected through broad-gauge rail lines. This has opened new opportunities for economic progress, employment, and the tourism industry in these areas," Murmu added.