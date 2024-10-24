New govt, Centre must approach sensitive matters with careful deliberation: J-K BJP chief

Jammu, Oct 24 (PTI) BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina on Thursday emphasised the "significant" improvements made in the security situation of the region over the past decade, and said the newly-elected government and the Centre must approach the sensitive matters with careful deliberation to ensure lasting peace and prosperity in the Union Territory.

Highlighting the challenges J-K has faced over the past 35 years, Raina noted the "devastation" and "turmoil" it endured and said any hasty decision could prove disastrous for its future.

"These are sensitive issues, and any quick decision could have serious consequences for the region's future. The newly-elected government and the Centre must engage in thorough discussions and consultations before making any major policy moves," Raina told mediapersons on the sidelines of an event here.

Replying to a volley of questions on statehood and the current security situation in the wake of the recent terror attack in Ganderbal four days after government formation in J-K, Raina said any crucial decision, especially regarding statehood or the UT status of Jammu and Kashmir, should not be made hastily.

"Since the formation of the government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, the region has witnessed marked improvement due to the tireless efforts of Modi Ji and Home Minister Amit Shah," Raina said.

However, Raina pointed out that despite these improvements, enemies from across the border continue with their attempts to disrupt peace and harmony in the region.

"We saw how terrorists launched a fatal attack in Ganderbal district soon after the National Conference government took charge. It is clear that efforts are on to destabilise the region. That is why, in my opinion, the new government should not rush on certain issues. It is important to sit down and discuss before making any major decision. Any hasty move could prove disastrous for J-K's future," Raina said.

Stating that development and prosperity can flourish only in an environment of peace, the BJP leader said, "If separatism and terrorism are allowed to grow, the common people will suffer. Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji have worked tirelessly to stabilise Jammu and Kashmir, and their efforts must not be undermined by making rash decisions." Raina also called for maintaining the delicate balance of peace that has been achieved and ensure that people's security remains a top priority. PTI AB ARI