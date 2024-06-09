New govt will be stuck in limbo: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Jun 9 (PTI) SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a dig at the Narendra Modi-led NDA ahead of the swearing in ceremony, saying the new government will be stuck in limbo.

In a post on 'X', Yadav said "Upar se koi taar nahi, neeche koi aadhar nahi. Adhar me jo latki hui wo to koi 'sarkar' nahi" which essentially means that the new government's fate is hanging in balance.

Narendra Modi will take oath as prime minister for the third consecutive term as the head of the coalition government at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.

In the previous two terms, the BJP had formed the government by securing an absolute majority. But this time it has not got an absolute majority. In such a situation, the role of the Telugu Desam Party and the Janata Dal United has become decisive in the formation of the government.

The SP had contested the Lok Sabha polls as INDIA bloc ally and has won 37 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.