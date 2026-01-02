New Haryana DGP reviews law and order on first day, seeks action plans from senior officers

Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) Haryana's newly appointed Director General of Police Ajay Singhal on Friday held his first statewide review of the law-and-order situation and directed all districts to submit time-bound and result-oriented action plans within two days.

The nearly three-hour video conference was attended by over 700 senior officers, including ADGPs, police commissioners, range IGs, superintendents of police, STF officials and others.

The DGP reviewed district-wise issues related to crime control, traffic management, narcotics, cybercrime, extortion cases and security arrangements.

Singhal said law and order challenges vary from district to district and stressed the need for area-specific solutions.

He asked police commissioners and range IGs to conduct regular reviews with field officers to identify bottlenecks and ensure timely action.

The DGP said zero tolerance towards corruption would be the cornerstone of his leadership and warned that strict action would be taken against erring personnel. He also urged officers to perform their duties with honesty, integrity and dedication.

Singhal said the Nayab Singh Saini government has assured the police a "free hand" to take firm and lawful action against crime and criminal elements.

He directed senior officers to give top priority to public grievances and strengthen the grievance redressal system.

Expressing concern over cases of missing girls, the DGP asked districts to launch special drives for their tracing.

The DGP also ordered intensified action against illegal weapons, drug trafficking, gangster networks, illegal liquor trade, traffic problems and other crime-related activities.