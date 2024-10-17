New Haryana govt wonderful mix of good governance and experience: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and his ministerial colleagues on their swearing-in, and said this team is a wonderful mix of good governance and experience.

This government will realise the dreams of people and take the state's development to a new high, he said in a post on X in Hindi.

"I am confident that the double engine government will leave no stone unturned in serving the poor, farmers, youths and women besides all other sections of society," he said.

हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर नायब सिंह सैनी जी और उनके साथ मंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने वाले सभी साथियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। यह टीम सुशासन और अनुभव का एक अद्भुत संगम है, जो यहां के लोगों के सपनों को साकार करने के साथ ही राज्य के विकास को एक नई ऊंचाई पर ले जाएगी। मुझे… pic.twitter.com/YEwkVjGx5D — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2024