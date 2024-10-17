Advertisment
National

New Haryana govt wonderful mix of good governance and experience: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, CM Nayab Singh Saini and others during the swearing-in ceremony of new Haryana government, in Panchkula, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and his ministerial colleagues on their swearing-in, and said this team is a wonderful mix of good governance and experience.

This government will realise the dreams of people and take the state's development to a new high, he said in a post on X in Hindi.

"I am confident that the double engine government will leave no stone unturned in serving the poor, farmers, youths and women besides all other sections of society," he said.

