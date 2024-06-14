New heads for Public & Rehabilitation, Commercial Taxes in TN

Chennai, Jun 14 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government shuffled IAS officers, the first after the Lok Sabha elections, and posted new heads for various government departments.

Reeta Harish Thakkar, secretary to Backward Classes, MBC & Minorities department, has been transferred and posted as secretary to Public and Rehabilitation Department, vice K Nanthakumar, who has been posted as secretary to Human Resources Management Department.

Brajendra Navnit, on return from leave after serving as India’s ambassador to the World Trade Organisation in Geneva, was appointed as principal secretary, Commercial Taxes and Registration Department. He will also serve as officer on special duty for 16th finance commission in Chennai.

S Nagarajan, secretary, Welfare of differently abled persons, is transferred and posted as secretary to Finance Department (expenditure), vice J Kumaragurubaran holding additional charge.

E Saravanavelraj, managing director of TNHB, reassigned as commissioner of Geology and Mining, vice Pooja Kulkarni, who will be the CEO of TN Infrastructure Development Board and special secretary in Finance Department.

G S Sameeran, joint commissioner (works) Greater Chennai Corporation, was appointed as managing director of TNHB while V Sivakrishnamurthy, commissioner of Erode Corporation will be the GCC joint commissioner (works), a release said on Thursday.