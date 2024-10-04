New heritage park to come up at Delhi's Chandni Chowk

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) A new heritage park is being constructed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in Chandni Chowk area at an expenditure of Rs 2.03 crore, civic body officials said on Friday.

Work has started for building a wall around the park, which is adjacent to the Meena Bazaar -- one of Delhi's oldest markets.

The construction work is part of the second phase of the heritage park development project in Chandni Chowk.

"We have started building the boundary wall for the heritage park adjacent Meena Bazaar. The wall will feature ancient jaali designs, and work is currently in progress," said Kamleshwar, the architect in charge of the project.

Additionally, the new park is expected to include a Mughal-style 'baradari’ and a rich variety of flowers, similar to the previous park.

In the first phase of the project, another heritage park was inaugurated in 2022 by former president Ram Nath Kovind. This park, which spans 6,582 square metres, is situated opposite the iconic Red Fort, along the road from Netaji Subhash Marg to Jama Masjid.

On August 7, the MCD awarded a tender for the second phase for Rs 2.03 crore. The total area designated for various development works in the phase is approximately 8,555 square metres.