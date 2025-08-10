New High Court building to boost justice delivery in Arunachal: CM

Itanagar, Aug 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday said the inauguration of the Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench building marks a major milestone in strengthening the state's justice delivery system, promising faster and more efficient access to justice for the people.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Khandu recalled that until 2016, Arunachal Pradesh had only two courts.

"Now we have 33 functional district and session courts, and the Cabinet recently approved eight more. Additionally, 463 new posts have been created at the district level," he said.

Describing the occasion as "historic", the chief minister credited the judges of the Gauhati High Court for their efforts in completing the building.

He noted that the foundation stone was laid on August 12, 2018, but the project faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure progress, a special monitoring committee was formed.

The state government invested Rs 250 crore in the state-of-the-art facility.

"We will continue to strengthen the justice delivery system in the state," Khandu affirmed, while highlighting the judicial reforms brought in under the BJP-led NDA government.

Looking ahead, he said that with growing caseloads, Arunachal Pradesh could eventually qualify for an independent High Court.

"We have already identified land for the future court building," he revealed.