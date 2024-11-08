New Himachal PCC with fresh office-bearers to be formed soon: CM Sukhu

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) was dissolved on the recommendations of state president Pratibha Singh and a new committee with fresh office-bearers will be formed soon.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge dissolved the entire PCC unit on Wednesday on Singh's recommendations as part of the restructuring process.

Sukhu said the new panel will be formed to include fresh faces as several office-bearers have become part of the government. Some office-bearers, including Congress working presidents Rajinder Rana and Harsh Mahajan, have even left the party and joined the BJP.

The Himachal PCC has not been restructured ever since the Congress formed its government in the state in December 2022.

Congress sources said the new PCC will have representation from various sections as the party is plagued with factionalism. The infighting had led to the loss of a Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP, as several MLAs cross-voted in the election earlier this year.

"The decision to dissolve the Himachal Pradesh Congress unit was made on the recommendation of the PCC president. There was a large number of office-bearers," Sukhu told reporters in Delhi, adding that a new working committee will be formed and the party work will proceed accordingly.

The Himachal chief minister is in the national capital to participate in the Nyay Yatra of Delhi Congress.