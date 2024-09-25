New HIV cases down by 44% since 2010: Anupriya Patel

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) New annual HIV infections have decreased by 44 per cent since 2010, outperforming the global reduction rate of 39 per cent, Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said on Wednesday.

Patel shared the information while addressing a high-level side event at the United Nations on the theme "Revitalized Multilateralism: Recommitting to Ending AIDS Together." The event was organised by UNAIDS, the Global Fund, and PEPFAR, the health ministry said in a statement.

The minister said India was committed to achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal of ending HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

She outlined India's progress and strategies in the fight against HIV/AIDS, including the 5th phase of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme (2021-2026), fully funded by the government of India, the statement said.

"As per the recent 'India HIV Estimations 2023' report, over 2.5 million people are living with HIV in India, but thanks to concerted efforts, the adult HIV prevalence is at 0.2 per cent and estimated annual new HIV infections are at around 66,400.

"New annual HIV infections have decreased by 44 per cent since 2010, outperforming the global reduction rate of 39 per cent," Patel said.

India has made great strides in combating HIV/AIDS, the minister said and mentioned a variety of youth-targeted initiatives like Red Ribbon Clubs in educational institutions and mass-awareness activities such as the annual RED RUN Marathon instrumental in the fight.

"India offers comprehensive HIV and Syphilis testing to all pregnant women with more than 30 million free HIV tests being conducted annually," she said.

"In total, more than 1.7 million people are receiving free antiretroviral therapy (ART) through public healthcare systems," she added.

She also highlighted India's role as the world's largest supplier of anti-retroviral drugs.

The country currently supplies over 70 per cent of global anti-retroviral medicines, ensuring affordable access for nations in need.

"We are proud to contribute to the global fight against HIV/AIDS by making quality treatment accessible worldwide," Patel said.

The minister said efforts to de-stigmatise HIV have been bolstered through the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act 2017, which ensures that all Indian states appoint ombudsmen to handle grievances and promote HIV prevention policies.

India's approach to integrating national health programmes, including efforts to tackle tuberculosis, viral hepatitis, and non-communicable diseases, is helping address co-morbidities faced by people living with HIV, Patel added.