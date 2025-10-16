New human rights challenges emerging amid climate, tech shifts: Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday cautioned that rapid technological and environmental changes are creating new human rights challenges, particularly for workers in the informal sector and those facing climate-induced displacement.

"Economic progress must always walk hand in hand with human dignity," he said, adding, "Climate change is no longer only an environmental concern and it is becoming a human rights imperative." Speaking at the 32nd Foundation Day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the National Conference on Human Rights of Prison Inmates, Kovind said that India's progress must be measured not only in economic terms but in how it upholds the dignity and well-being of its most vulnerable citizens.

He said India has built a strong constitutional and institutional framework for protecting human rights, but true progress depends on compassion and inclusion.

"Human rights are not merely statutory entitlements but expressions of a deeper moral and civilisational consciousness," he noted, adding that India's cultural heritage, rooted in the ideals of dharma, karuna (compassion) and nyaya (justice), continues to guide its approach to human dignity.

Praising the NHRC for giving "voice to the voiceless" over the last three decades, Kovind said its efforts in custodial justice, bonded labour, trafficking, and the rights of women, children, and persons with disabilities have left "a lasting imprint on the nation's conscience." On the theme of prison reforms, he said, "Any form of violence or inhuman treatment to persons in custody is against our constitutional and moral values." He urged prison authorities to build gender-sensitive and child-friendly systems and to see correctional facilities as spaces for "reform, rehabilitation and hope." The former President also stressed the need to recognise mental health as a human right and end stigma around mental illness.

"Emotional and psychological well-being is as important as physical well-being," he said, lauding NHRC's advisories promoting community-based mental health care.

NHRC Chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian, in his address, said that the Commission has handled about 24 lakh cases since its establishment in 1993 and awarded Rs 263 crore in monetary relief across 8,924 cases. Last year, it registered 73,849 complaints, took suo motu cognisance of 108 matters, and disposed of 38,063 cases, he said.

"The Commission has been striving to live up to the standards set by our illustrious predecessors and to fulfil the legitimate expectations of the victims of human rights violations," Ramasubramanian said, highlighting NHRC's studies on Dalit rights, tribal welfare, mental health, and custodial deaths.

He added that the NHRC had been strengthening its engagement with national human rights institutions of the Global South, with several countries expressing interest in partnerships.

NHRC Secretary General Bharat Lal, in his welcome address, said the Commission continues to act as the "conscience keeper of human rights" in a democratic society. He underlined NHRC's efforts to make justice accessible through digital initiatives such as HRCNet, which allows citizens in remote areas to file complaints in their native language -- recognising 22 languages -- and track their cases online.

"Prisons must not be seen merely as spaces of punishment but as institutions for rehabilitation, learning and reformation," Lal said.

He added that the Commission is actively pursuing issues related to manual scavenging, beggary and hazardous work, and prioritising capacity-building of police and correctional officials to instil empathy and accountability.

Reflecting on India's recent unopposed re-election to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2026-28 term, Lal said the development underscored India's "unwavering commitment to human rights" and its growing voice in the global arena.

"Human rights cannot rest on institutions alone," he said. "It is a shared moral duty of the government, civil society, and every citizen to ensure that no one is left behind and that every person lives with dignity and without fear." PTI UZM RUK RUK