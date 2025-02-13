National

New Income Tax bill introduced in LS; govt asks speaker to refer it to select committee

Members protest in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday introduced the Income Tax Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha and urged Speaker Om Birla to refer it to a select committee of the House.

Opposition members opposed the Bill at the introduction stage but the House passed a motion by voice vote for its introduction.

While moving the Bill for introduction, Sitharaman urged Birla to refer the draft law to a select committee of the House, which will submit its report by the first day of the next session.

She urged the speaker to take a call on the proposed panel's composition and rules.

The much-anticipated Bill will replace terminologies such as "assessment year" and "previous year" with the easier-to-understand "tax year" as part of a move to simplify language while removing provisos and explanations.

