New India Bank Scam: 'Lie detector test indicates possible deception in accused Mehta's responses'

Mumbai, Mar 17 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police has received the lie detector test report of Hitesh Mehta, the prime accused in the Rs 122 crore New India Cooperative Bank scam, indicating possible deception in Mehta's responses, an official said on Monday.

The report was submitted by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina last week, two days after the lie detector test was conducted, he said.

According to EOW sources, the test results indicate possible deception in Mehta's responses.

Mehta, the former General Manager and Head of Accounts at the bank is the primary suspect in the alleged misappropriation of Rs 122 crore from the bank’s reserves over five years.

The investigation into the alleged discrepancies began when internal audits revealed significant cash shortages in the safes of the Prabhadevi and Goregaon branches in Mumbai.

Subsequent inspections by the Reserve Bank of India uncovered a deficit of Rs 112 crore at the Prabhadevi branch and Rs 10 crore at the Goregaon branch. These findings led the RBI to impose operational restrictions on the bank and appoint an administrator to oversee its functions.

Mehta was arrested last month following allegations that he, along with his associates, orchestrated the embezzlement of funds from the bank, police had said.