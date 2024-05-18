'New India' doesn't need madarssas, it needs modern colleges producing doctors, engineers: Himanta

Muzaffarpur/Siwan/Buxar (Bihar), May 18 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that the "new India" led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not need madarssas but modern institutions that produce doctors and engineers.

Advertisment

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Muzaffarpur, Siwan and Buxar Lok Sabha seats, Sarma said grand temples would be built in Varanasi and Mathura and the Uniform Civil Code would be implemented if the NDA returns to power by winning over 400 Lok Sabha seats.

"The new India of Modi ji does not need madarssas... we need modern schools and colleges that will produce doctors and engineers... not maulvis from madarssas," he said.

Sarma said the NDA will ensure that Pakistan occupied Kashmir, which is an integral part of India, returns to the country.

Advertisment

"We will implement UCC, build a temple on Krishna Janmabhoomi premises in Mathura and establish Kashi Vishwanath temple in place of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, besides ensuring that PoK returns to India, after winning over 400 seats," he said.

Hitting out at the Congress and its allies, Sarma said, "Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad did not attend the consecration of Ram Mandir. They want to send Ram Lalla back to the tent. We must not let this happen." He labeled Congress and RJD as "biggest enemies of OBCs" for allegedly trying to introduce religion-based reservations in the country.

"Religion-based reservations should be given to Muslims in Pakistan, not India. Lalu Prasad should go to Pakistan to give reservations to Muslims. The NDA will not allow this at any cost," the Assam CM said.

Advertisment

Asserting that Rahul Gandhi can "never become PM", Sarma said, "He can contest elections in Pakistan and become its PM. He and his party are indulging in politics of appeasement." "The corrupt Congress-RJD alliance is trying its best to stall development of Bihar... they indulge in fulfilling their own interests whenever they get an opportunity. The NDA is breaking their nexus," he said.

Sarma alleged that besides putting up its own candidates, Congress and RJD are also backing Independent candidates in certain seats against BJP nominees.

"These Independents always in constant touch with leaders of the Congress and RJD," he alleged.

While BJP's Raj Bhushan Nishad is contesting from Muzaffarpur, Vijay Lakshmi Devi Kushwaha is contesting as an NDA nominee from Siwan. BJP has fielded Mithilesh Tiwary from Buxar Lok Sabha seat.

Muzaffarpur will go to polls on May 20, while elections will be held in Siwan on May 25 and in Buxar on June 1. PTI COR PKD ACD