New India roars like a lion, says Union minister; hails role of indigenous weapons in Op Sindoor

Indore, Aug 10 (PTI) New India roars like a lion and looks straight into the eyes of the most powerful leaders and talks, Union minister Sanjay Seth said on Sunday while hailing Operation Sindoor for bringing Pakistan to its knees in 22 minutes.

He also said Operation Sindoor was a big win for indigenous weapons and that its impact has resonated across the world.

Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 to avenge the horrific April 22 Pahalgam attack that saw terrorists gunning down 26 persons, resulted in massive damage to terror infrastructure in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan. Pakistan's counter-attack caused no impact and the two nations decided to cease hostilities on May 10.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told the nation from Bihar's sacred land that terrorists who harm our daughters will be reduced to ashes. During Operation Sindoor, our valiant soldiers brought Pakistan to its knees in just 22 minutes," the Union minister of state for defence told reporters.

Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) surrendered before his Indian counterpart after the operation, he added.

"Operation Sindoor is a big victory for India. It is a big win for our indigenous weapons. I salute the Indian Army," said Seth.

Addressing a gathering as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, during which he planted saplings at Pitru Parvat. Seth said Operation Sindoor's impact resonated across the world.

"New India roars like a lion. New India looks straight into the eyes of the most powerful world leaders and talks," Seth asserted.

