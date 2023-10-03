'New India' takes press seriously: TMC MP Mahua Moitra on NewsClick raids

Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday condemned the Delhi Police's raids on several locations connected with online news portal NewsClick and its journalists, stating that this action shows "New India takes the press seriously".

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday searched 30 locations connected with NewsClick and its journalists in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations that it received money for pro-China propaganda.

Some journalists, including Urmilesh and Abhishar Sharma, were taken to the Lodhi Road Special Cell office for questioning.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Moitra, a Lok Sabha MP representing Krishnanagar in West Bengal, said, "Senior journalists raided and taken for questioning. Their phones and laptops seized. New India takes the press seriously." The opposition bloc, INDIA, which includes the TMC, strongly criticised the raids. It alleged that the BJP government's "coercive" actions are primarily directed against those who speak truth to power, rather than those who promote hatred and divisiveness.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) stated in a release that the "government has also attempted to transform the media into a mouthpiece for its partisan and ideological interests by facilitating the takeover of media organisations by crony capitalists". PTI PNT ACD