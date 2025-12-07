New India will be created on Indian thought and values: RSS leader Arun Kumar

Nagpur, Dec 7 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Arun Kumar has said "new India" will be built on Indian values.

It will be possible only with Indian thought, for which the country must overcome tendencies of self-forgetfulness, lack of self-confidence, and imitation, Kumar said addressing a gathering at the 'Uttishth Bharat' professors' seminar held at Symbiosis International (Deemed University) here on Saturday.

"The nation will be revived through the creation of a society full of self-confidence, pure patriotism, organization, discipline, and self-respect," he asserted.

Explaining the perspective of RSS behind the various events being organized to mark the organisation's centenary year, Kumar said it is not a subject of celebration, but an occasion for self reflection, self analysis, and self improvement.

"The RSS will conduct widespread public outreach across all villages, towns, and districts to organize the society for nation building. The RSS was formed not for creating an organization, but for building society," he added.

The goal of the RSS is nation and human building, Kumar said.

"National revival means building national character to awaken and organize the society and lead the nation to its highest glory," Kumar pointed out.