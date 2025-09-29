New Indiramma Canteens offering breakfast at Rs 5 inaugurated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 29 (PTI) New modernised Indiramma Canteens, offering breakfast at Rs 5, were inaugurated here on Monday by Transport and Hyderabad District in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.

The initiative aims to provide nutritious, quality food at highly subsidised rates, easing the economic burden on thousands of underprivileged citizens, a release from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said.

At these canteens, each breakfast and meal costs Rs 5. With GHMC subsidising Rs 14 per breakfast and Rs 24.83 per meal, beneficiaries can save up to Rs 3,000 per month, the release said.

Guided by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s vision, “Indiramma Canteens have been launched to ensure affordable meals for all,” Prabhakar said.

“From today, breakfast at Rs 5 will also be available. Though the government shoulders a financial burden, we are committed to providing quality food at nominal prices for the poor," he added.

A GHMC post on ‘X’ said, in collaboration with the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation, the canteens serve nutritious breakfasts and hot afternoon meals at Rs 5, “offering dignity and relief to daily wage earners, students, drivers, migrant workers and underprivileged citizens who depend on affordable food every day.” The Annapurna Rs 5 meal centres were recently renamed as Indiramma Canteens. At present, 150 such canteens operate across the city, serving over 30,000 beneficiaries daily.

Since its inception, the programme has provided more than 12.3 crore meals, with GHMC spending nearly Rs 254 crore to ensure affordable food for the poor, the release said. PTI VVK SSK