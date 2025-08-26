New infra projects, passenger train to give fresh impetus to Gujarat's development: Railways

Ahmedabad, Aug 25 (PTI) Three transformative rail infrastructure projects and a passenger train service that Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually dedicated to the nation from Ahmedabad on Monday will give a fresh impetus to Gujarat's socio-economic development, the Western Railway has said.

The three projects worth Rs 1,400 crore are Mahesana-Palanpur doubling (65 km), gauge conversion of Kalol-Katosan Road (37 km) and the Bechraji-Ranuj rail line (40 km).

Besides, Modi also flagged off the Katosan Road-Kadi-Kalol-Sabarmati passenger train that made its inaugural run from the Kadi station and a car-loaded freight train from the Bechraji station.

"It marks a significant milestone in Gujarat's rail infrastructure, strengthening connectivity, enhancing logistics and giving fresh impetus to the socio-economic development of the state," a press note from the Western Railway said.

"Mahesana-Palanpur doubling line costing Rs 537 crore covers Banaskantha, Patan and Mahesana districts. It has reduced unnecessary halts of passenger trains due to traffic congestion and crossings," it added.

Officials said the doubling has reduced the total travel time between Delhi and Ahmedabad significantly.

Besides, it has boosted goods traffic from industries in the Banaskantha region and tourism as well, they added.

Highlighting the key features of the 37-km Kalol-Kadi-Katosan gauge conversion, the Western Railway said the project worth Rs 347 crore covers Gandhinagar and Mahesana.

"It provides seamless broad-gauge connectivity to the towns of Mahesana district and has enhanced the possibility of introducing more passenger trains to Ahmedabad and Mahesana through this section," an official said.

"This will lead to better employment opportunities for the people of the region, leading to the development of the region," he added.

Listing the benefits of the third major infrastructure project -- the 40-km Bechraji-Ranuj rail line gauge conversion worth Rs 520 crore -- the Western Railway said it is in line with the National Logistics Policy and Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multimodal connectivity.

"It aims to reduce logistics cost, improve Logistics Performance Index ranking of the state and rail network with efficient supply chain with an increase in automobile traffic share," the press note said.

"The project will assist the nearby automobile industry for speedy transportation of bulk quantities of goods over long distances," it added.

The officials said the flagging off of the Katosan Road-Kadi-Kalol-Sabarmati passenger train will lead to a significant reduction in the travel time between Ahmedabad and Katosan Road, along with boosting tourism, religious centres and local economy.

"The flagging off of the car-loaded freight train from Bechraji has provided an improved and efficient supply chain, with an increase in automobile traffic share," an official said.

"It will help the nearby automobile industry to transport bulk quantities faster over long distances, boosting employment and economy," he added.