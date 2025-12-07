New infra projects reflect Centre’s commitment to Ladakh’s progress: LG

Leh, Dec 7 (PTI) Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Sunday said that the new infrastructure projects completed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Ladakh reflected the central government’s firm commitment to progress of the Union Territory.

Gupta was speaking at the inauguration of 125 strategically significant infrastructure projects of the BRO, including the Shayok tunnel on Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie Road in Ladakh by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Spread across two Union Territories, Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir, and seven states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Mizoram, these projects -- 28 roads, 93 bridges and four miscellaneous ones -- have been completed at a cost of about Rs 5,000 crore, the highest-value inaugurations in the BRO’s history.

These upgraded infrastructure projects will significantly improve last-mile connectivity to remote villages and forward military locations, bringing these areas closer to the national mainstream, Gupta said, lauding the nationwide inauguration of the projects, including 41 projects completed in Ladakh. He called it a "historic milestone" in the region’s development.

"The new projects will significantly improve connectivity, accelerate economic activity, and ensure reliable access to border areas that were earlier cut off for months,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the defence minister for "prioritising the rapid and balanced growth" of Ladakh.

Acknowledging the BRO’s exceptional work in extreme conditions, the LG highlighted key achievements, including the cut-and-cover tunnel on the Durbuk-Shyok–DBO Road, ensuring all-weather connectivity, the world’s highest multi-span Saser Brangsa Bridge, the Nimoo–Padum–Darcha Road, offering Ladakh its third and shortest route, and the operationalisation of the high-altitude Mudh–Nyoma airfield, a strategic asset for national security.

He said the BRO’s projects have also boosted tourism, with routes such as Mahe–Chushul and Mahe–Debring improving access to Pangong, Chushul, and Tso Moriri, thereby supporting adventure and eco-tourism.

Calling Ladakh a symbol of India’s spirit and beauty, the LG urged citizens across the country to visit the region at least once to experience its natural grandeur, cultural purity, and inspiring border heritage - now more accessible than ever due to BRO’s network of world-class roads. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK