New institutions to open in Himachal on 'political, population, topological considerations': Sukhu

Shimla, Sep 5 (PTI) New government institutions in Himachal Pradesh would be opened based on "political, population and topological considerations", said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the state assembly on Thursday.

The government opened institutions in the constituencies that were neglected during the past five years.

However, the current government would ensure the availability of necessary facilities, posts and adequate staff before opening the institutions, so that people's problems could be solved in time, Sukhu said responding to a question by BJP's Randhir Sharma.

Randhir Sharma claimed that the institutions opened by the previous BJP government have been de-notified and now new institutions are being opened. After the assembly by-election, the focus of the government was on Dehra and new institutions are being sanctioned in every cabinet meeting.

Notably, Kamlesh Thakur, wife of the chief minister was elected in recent by-elections from the Dehra assembly seat.

Sharma alleged that the government had closed the institutions citing a financial crunch but now new institutions are being opened. He asked where the money was coming from.

He said that all the institutions de-notified by the government should be reopened.

Leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur asked about the difference between the division opened by the BJP government and the division opened by the present government.

When Jai Ram pointed out that institutions functioning for six months were closed in his constituency and asked whether these institutions were on need-basis, the chief minister said institutions would be opened keeping in view the political, population and topological considerations.