New IOCL LPG bottling plant in Arunachal marks step toward energy self-sufficiency: CM Khandu

Itanagar, Oct 28 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said the commissioning of the new Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) LPG bottling plant at Papu Nallah near here marks a major step toward energy self-sufficiency, improved ease of living and industrial growth in the state.

Describing the facility as ‘Atma Nirbhar Arunachal in action’, he said the project will ease distribution bottlenecks, generate employment and spur local economic activity.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Khandu congratulated IOCL and project partner M/s BA Enterprises for completing the state-of-the-art facility in record time.

Spread across 46,000 square metres, the plant houses three modern LPG storage bullets with a combined capacity of 87 metric tonnes and can refill 3,000 LPG cylinders per shift, significantly strengthening the state’s gas supply chain and ensuring reliable access to clean cooking fuel for thousands of households, an official statement said.

Khandu noted that the shutdown of the bottling plant at Kimin had forced agencies in Arunachal Pradesh to procure LPG cylinders from Assam, resulting in delays and challenges.

He said the new facility will provide relief to nearly 95 agencies operating across the state and enhance timely delivery to consumers.

Paying tribute to Bamang Raman, founder of M/s BA Enterprises, the chief minister said the plant represents the fulfilment of a visionary dream.

He commended Raman’s wife, Bamang Amer, now managing director of the firm, for her “extraordinary resilience and leadership” in ensuring completion of the project following her husband’s demise earlier this year.

The chief minister lauded her and her children as role models for the state’s youth and an example of perseverance and family enterprise. PTI UPL UPL MNB