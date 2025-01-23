New irrigation scheme worth Rs 1,274 cr ready for implementation: Siddaramaiah

Chitradurga (Karnataka), Jan 23 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said a new irrigation scheme worth Rs 1,274 crore is ready for implementation.

Speaking at a function after offering ‘Bagina’ at the Vani Vilas reservoir here, he said the scheme once implemented would ensure water reaches the last acre of farmland in the region.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Siddaramaiah said, "Former Minister Govinda Karajol made hollow promises about making the Upper Bhadra Project a national project but later betrayed the people." "Even though Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 5,300 crore for the project in the Budget, not a single rupee has been released. This is a betrayal of the people by the Central government and BJP," he said.

Sitharaman is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka.

The CM appealed to Sitharaman to fulfill her promise by releasing Rs 5,300 crore for the project.

Claiming that his government delivered what it promised, he alleged that the BJP deceived people.

"Unlike the BJP, which deceives people with empty words, we deliver on our commitments. Our government has successfully implemented the five guarantees, earning the trust of the poor and middle-class citizens," Siddaramaiah said.

Highlighting the historical importance of the Vanivilasa reservoir, the CM said it is the first dam built in Karnataka, with a history of 115 years.

"This dam, constructed during the reign of Maharani Ammanni by selling her jewellery and spending Rs 45 lakh, now irrigates 30,000 acres of farmland. We remember and express our gratitude to her vision and sacrifice," he said. PTI GMS GMS KH