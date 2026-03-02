New J&K Houses proposed in Mumbai, Amritsar among several cities

Jammu, Mar 2 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has set in motion a major expansion drive with new J&K Houses proposed in several key cities including Mumbai, Amritsar and Chandigarh to enhance accommodation facilities for officials and residents, officials said.

The creation of additional accommodation is expected to be completed in phases, subject to statutory clearances, finalisation of Detailed Project Reports and approval of executing agencies, the officials of Housing and Protocol department said.

After the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of erstwhile state of J&K into two Union Territories, assets were divided between J&K and Ladakh under the Reorganisation Act, 2019. Major allocations include the division of corporations, staff, and properties in Delhi, Chandigarh, and other locations.

The officials said the government intends to augment accommodation infrastructure on its land assets belong to the UT of J&K at various location including New Delhi, Mumbai, Amritsar and Chandigarh.

An amount of Rs 36.61 crore (revised estimates) have been allocated for FY 2025–26 for seven projects in Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Amritsar in Punjab, the officials said, adding major allocations include Rs 20.90 crore for Dwarka, Rs 6.40 crore for Chandigarh, Rs 2.50 crore for Amritsar and Rs 1.25 crore for Mumbai, they said.

In Mumbai, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for construction of J&K Bhawan at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, is under formulation, while construction of additional structures on available vacant land is under consideration in Amritsar.

In Chandigarh, conversion of the existing SCO building into a J&K House has commenced, the officials said.

At J&K House (5 Prithviraj Road New Delhi), a redevelopment and upgradation project of the existing structure is being taken up, they said, adding drafting of Expression of Interest (EoI) is at an advanced stage of preparation.

However, the officials said as the property falls under the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone (LBZ), construction of any new structure requires approval from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The main building, being a heritage structure, cannot be altered, and any new structure cannot exceed its height as per norms. Other existing structures within nine metres of the boundary wall will have to be demolished once formal approvals are applied for, the officials said.

They said the matter is being taken up with the executing agencies to come up with the best possible execution models keeping in view the issues and the need for adequate accommodation within the complex.

At J&K House, Chanakyapuri (New Delhi), the officials said construction of new structures is not feasible due to space constraints, though redevelopment and upgradation have been carried out.

For Kashmir House, Rajaji Marg (New Delhi), redevelopment within prescribed height and zoning norms is permissible. Reconstruction of staff accommodation is being undertaken in a phased manner, and work has commenced.

In Dwarka (Delhi), construction of a new Jammu and Kashmir House on acquired land has been proposed. Various execution models are under examination and a comprehensive proposal is under preparation, the officials said. PTI TAS TAS NB NB