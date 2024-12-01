New J'khand BJP president by February next year: Laxmikant Bajpai

Ranchi, Dec 1 (PTI) BJP's Jharkhand in-charge Laxmikant Bajpai on Sunday said the party's new state president is likely to be selected by February next year.

The announcement comes after the BJP suffered a defeat in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly elections.

He said a membership drive of the BJP would begin in the state on December 7 or 8.

"Through this membership drive, we will reach out to every individual and create an all-encompassing organisation that will provide protection to all. And, there is every possibility that the new state president for Jharkhand BJP will be nominated by February next year," Bajpai told reporters after the party's two-day poll review meeting here.

Babulal Marandi is now serving as the Jharkhand BJP president.

Bajpai said that all feedback received during the two-day meeting was jotted down and the inputs would be kept in mind in the party's future plans for strengthening the organisation here He said that parliamentarian D Purandeswari was appointed to see the membership drive in Jharkhand.

"She will be in Jharkhand by Saturday or Sunday to guide how to carry out the membership drive," he said.

The two-day meeting was held in five sessions, and everything, right from election conduct to management to results, was discussed, a party official said.

The BJP contested 68 of the 81 assembly seats in the recently concluded Jharkhand polls but managed to win only 21.

Jharkhand BJP working president Ravindra Rai said that they received positive responses for the party from across the state.

"The poll results were not in favour of the BJP. This was only due to misinformation spread by the JMM, the Congress and the RJD on caste and religion and against the saffron party," he said.

He said that they didn't find any slackness on the part of the organisation or candidates in the two-day meeting.

"Yes, there was some lacuna to take the issues to people. The party's vote share has increased in the state. We will emerge stronger in the coming days," Rai said.

Irrespective of the poll results, the party will be working in the interest of the people and closely monitor the government whether it is fulfilling the promises made to people during elections, Rai said.

Some party insiders claimed that "overconfidence, neglect of old workers, internal rifts and the JMM-led government's populist welfare scheme 'Maiyan Samman Yojana' were major factors" behind the BJP's poll debacle in the state. PTI SAN BDC