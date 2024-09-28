New journal inspires readers to appreciates 'glimmers' in everyday life

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) A new illustrated journal, " Glimmers", written by Instagram poet and artist Calin Hargreaves, inspires readers to find light even in the darkest moments.

Touted to be a beautifully crafted guide to self-reflection and mental well-being, the book, published by Penguin, through daily, or weekly, prompts, aims to help "journalers reconnect with themselves, reduce anxiety, and cultivate mindfulness".

"Each poem and illustration in the journal has been lovingly crafted, a personal gift from my heart to yours. They capture the depths of my experiences -the darkness, light, pain, and healing that life has given me.

"My hope is that in sharing these words, they will guide you on your unique journey of self discovery and healing," writes the London-based author in the book.

The heartfelt collection of poems and illustrations illuminates the small, yet powerful moments that spark happiness and gratitude.

According to the publishers, the journal invites readers to explore their own 'glimmers' - those fleeting sparks of light that brighten life's darker moments.

"With thoughtful prompts and space for personal reflection, this journal is a sanctuary for self-discovery, healing, and embracing the beauty in life's simple pleasures. Let 'Glimmers' be your compass in navigating life's ups and downs, guiding you towards a journey of self-love, gratitude, and joy," it added.

The book, priced at Rs 499, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.