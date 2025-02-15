New journey began in J-K after historic abrogation of Article 370: Dhankhar

Katra (J-K), Feb 15 (PTI) A new journey began in Jammu and Kashmir after the "historic" abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 with the sacred region no longer considered a conflict zone and the hopes of its people soaring high, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday.

In an apparent reference to BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Dhankhar said a great son of the soil once voiced the demand for 'Ek Desh Mein Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan' and that dream has been accomplished after the abrogation of Article 370 which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Where there was once disorder, we now witness real order and stability," the vice-president said while addressing a gathering during the 10th convocation ceremony of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) here.

"The aspirations of generations found wings when the constitutional walls of separation crumbled in 2019 with the historic abrogation of Article 370. In the sacred land of Mata Vaishno Devi, a new pilgrimage began -- the journey from isolation to integration. Article370 was a temporary article in the Constitution,” he said.

B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, drafted all articles except Article 370, he said.

"I would urge you to go into the historical perspective to know the background as to why he declined," he said, adding that another "towering giant" of Indian political firmament, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, took upon himself the task of integrating physical states except the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Now, the winds of change have brought peace and progress. There was a demand by a great son of the soil for 'Ek Desh Mein Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan' and that has been accomplished," Dhankhar said.

Stating that he first came to Jammu and Kashmir in the early 1980s when he visited Gulmarg, Sonamarg and other places along with his family, the vice-president said, "The second visit was a very painful experience. I was elected to Parliament in 1989. I came to Srinagar as a member of the council of ministers. We did not see even dozens of people on the streets of Srinagar and the scene was one of gloom.

"Look at where we are now. It was a glorifying moment for me in Rajya Sabha when it was declared that more than two crore tourists had been to Jammu and Kashmir." Dhankhar also said that Jammu and Kashmir, which had the highest voter turnout in 35 years during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, witnessed a 30-point increase in voter participation in the Valley.

"Democracy has found its real voice, its real resonance. The region is no longer a story of conflict; every investment proposal in new Kashmir is not just about capital, it is about trust being restored, faith being rewarded.

"The change is not imperceptible; it is perceptible. Perception has changed, ground reality is changing, hopes of the people are soaring," he said.

In just two years, Dhankhar said Jammu and Kashmir received investment proposals worth Rs 65,000 crore, signalling strong economic interest in the region.

"For the first time since 2019, foreign direct investment (FDI) has entered Jammu and Kashmir with multiple international companies showing interest. The region is a confluence of confidence and capital," the vice-president said.

"The visit of over two crore tourists in 2023 gave a tremendous boost to the local economy. What was once called heaven on earth is now a symbol of hope and prosperity. The winds of change have brought peace and progress. Let us be the architects of a new dawn for Jammu and Kashmir and for Bharat," he added. PTI TAS ARI