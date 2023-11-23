B Y Vijayendra and R Ashoka in firefighting mode to douse dissent

Bengaluru: Amid indications that his appointment as Karnataka BJP President and that of R Ashoka as Leader of Opposition have not gone down well with a section of the party, B Y Vijayendra on Thursday said he is trying to win the trust of everyone and address 'minor issues' amongst some leaders.

Advertisment

His statement came after former Ministers V Somanna and Aravind Limbavali and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal made no secret of their displeasure over the choice of Vijayendra and Ashoka.

The BJP made the two appointments earlier this month, six months after the Assembly elections in which it was routed.

Vijayendra, son of BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa, today met MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is also reportedly sulking, at the latter's residence and held discussions.

Advertisment

Addressing reporters later, Vijayendra said he will take the statement of the Gokak MLA seriously. "There are small issues, which I discussed with him in a manner to make him content. I hope he was happy with the discussion".

He said he will not take the statements of the party leaders "negatively" and, as state President, will take everyone into confidence.

The BJP chief said Jarkiholi told him to work together to win maximum seats for BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisment

Jarkiholi said his aim is to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for which he will work with a missionary zeal to strengthen the party and instill enthusiasm in the activists.

"I will do my duty by winning 28 out of 28 seats (in Karnataka) in the Lok Sabha elections," Vijayendra asserted.

Jarkiholi told reporters that the lone aim is to win maximum seats for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year as his "dissatisfaction is an old issue".

Advertisment

Meanwhile, former Housing Minister V Somanna said he will reveal his "future course of action" after December.

Amid some speculations that he is set to join Congress, he said, "Seniors have told me not to speak up till December 6".

After losing the Assembly election from two Constituencies including Varuna in Mysuru where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah won, Somanna was aspiring for the state president's post.

Advertisment

Apparently dejected after he was overlooked, he said, "Politics is not a drama company and not restricted to a family or secret pacts." He also ruled out any attempts being made by Yediyurappa to "pacify" him.

Meanwhile Yediyurappa told reporters that he will meet Somanna.

"I will meet Somanna and will take him along. He is a good organiser. We will use him to strengthen our party," the BJP stalwart said.

Advertisment

Striking a discordant note, Limbavali told media on Wednesday in Belagavi that some people rise due to "adjustment".

"This is an era of adjustment-- be it opposition leader or the party state president," he added.

Reacting to apparent dissent within a section of the party over the appointments, Ashoka said in a week things will be set right.

"Somanna is a senior leader. Our seniors in the party are talking to him. Today only our party state president met Ramesh Jarkiholi at his residence. One after another things are getting cleared in a week," Ashoka said.