New Kendriya Vidyalaya to open in Delhi's trans-Yamuna area: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced that a new Kendriya Vidyalaya will be set up in the trans-Yamuna area of the national capital.

The Delhi government has provided the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) land for this purpose.

Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that under his leadership, Kendriya Vidyalayas being set up across the country, including Delhi, will strengthen the education system and help secure a bright future for millions of children.

The school will be located in Khajuri Khas, near Khajuri Khas Police Station, Sonia Vihar area, in the North-East Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Initially, it will run classes from Class 1 to Class 5, with a single section in each grade. Arrangements for land and infrastructure have been completed by the concerned authorities, and the school has been approved by KVS, said an official statement.

The school will operate under the civil sector, with potential expansion in the coming years.

There are currently 46 Kendriya Vidyalayas functioning in Delhi, the statement added.

Gupta emphasised that the prime minister has always believed that quality education is the strongest pillar of a self-reliant India. He focuses on making education a tool for holistic development rather than limiting it to textbooks, she added. PTI SLB SLB KSS KSS