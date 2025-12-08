New labour codes a historic reform in field of worker welfare: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Dec 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday described the new labour codes as a "historic reform" in the field of worker welfare, saying the legislation will strengthen protection for both labour and industry while improving the state's business climate.

Chairing a review meeting at the Chief Minister's Office on the implementation of the four central labour codes, Sharma directed officials to ensure that the new provisions are rolled out in the state within the stipulated timeline.

He noted that the mandatory issuance of appointment letters under the new framework would help formalise employment and extend social security benefits to workers. Provisions related to wage uniformity and timely salary payments would further strengthen their financial security, he added.

The chief minister said the codes seek to balance the interests of employees and employers.

Women workers, with their consent, may now be engaged in night shifts and certain hazardous processes, creating avenues for higher-paying jobs, he added.

Sharma also called for the transparent implementation of labour welfare schemes and urged officials to introduce improvements wherever required to ensure economic and social empowerment of workers.

Officials briefed the meeting that the Union government has consolidated 29 labour laws into four labour codes -- the Code on Wages, Industrial Relations Code, Social Security Code and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code.

They said the state government will republish the draft rules once they are re-released by the Centre and invite objections and suggestions.

Chief Secretary V Srinivas and senior officials attended the meeting.