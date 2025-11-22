New labour codes align with global standards: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Nov 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said India’s new labour codes strengthen worker safety, ensure fair wages, uphold dignity and support the evolving nature of work, bringing workforce standards in line with global best practices.

Responding to a social media message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing that four labour codes came into effect from Friday, the Chief Minister described them as ‘one of the most important reforms since the 1991 economic liberalisation’.

“By aligning our workforce standards with global best practices, these measures strengthen worker security, ensure fair wages, uphold dignity, and support the evolving nature of work - including protections for gig workers and greater parity for women,” said Naidu in a post on X.

This is a decisive step toward making India a worldclass future-ready economy, said the CM.

Further, he commended PM Modi for delivering this ‘landmark reform’.

