New labour codes shift balance sharply in favour of employers: CPI(M)

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Saturday strongly opposed the implementation of the four labour codes, claiming these seek to dilute and abolish long-established rights and entitlements of workers, and shift the balance sharply in favour of employers.

These dismantle the hard-won rights of workers, which provided them some protection, it said in a statement.

"The CPI(M) Politbureau strongly opposes the unilateral notification of the four Labour Codes by the BJP-led Central government," the Left party said.

The Left party said the labour codes dismantle 29 hard-won labour laws that have, till now, protected the workers to some extent.

"Despite many limitations, to an extent, the wages, working hours, social security, industrial safety, inspection, compliance mechanisms, and collective bargaining were in place.

"Instead of simplification, the new codes seek to dilute and abolish long-established existing rights and entitlements and shift the balance sharply in favour of employers," CPI(M) alleged.

The Left party also said the government's claim that the labour codes will boost employment and investment is completely baseless.

"The codes are designed to leave labour unprotected in the face of the onslaught of capital. Their aim is to lure national and international capital by ensuring that all meaningful regulations covering various aspects of labour rights will be nullified." The CPI(M) also alleged that the labour codes seek to snatch away the right to strike and criminalise any collective action by the working class.

"The Labour Codes, in totality, seek to establish a jungle raj by unilaterally empowering the corporate class to bulldoze the rights and entitlements of workers with proactive sponsorship of the government and administration." It also accused the Centre of pushing the codes without genuine tripartite consultation with the stakeholders, particularly the workers, and condemned the action.

"The government sidelined trade unions throughout the process and rushed the legislation through Parliament without debate. Rather, the government arrogantly rejected the valid objections to the labour codes that were based on irrefutable arguments and concrete documentary evidence," the CPI(M) said.

Calling for the immediate withdrawal of the labour codes, it urged all trade unions and democratic forces to build united struggles to resist the "authoritarian design" of the government and defend the rights and entitlements of the working people, and their struggle for more comprehensive labour rights and protections.

The Centre on Friday implemented the four Labour Codes, pending since 2020, introducing worker-friendly measures like a timely minimum wage for all and universal social security, including gig and platform workers, while allowing longer work hours, broader fixed-term employment, and employer-friendly retrenchment rules.

The four Labour Codes -- the Code of Wages (2019, Industrial Relations Code (2020), Code on Social Security (2020) and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (2020), which were passed by Parliament five years ago -- were notified on Friday to replace 29 fragmented laws with a unified and modern framework, and rules that will bring them into force with immediate effect will be issued shortly.

Key reforms include mandatory appointment letters to workers to ensure formalisation and job security; universal social security coverage, including to gig, platform, contract, and migrant workers, with PF, ESIC, and insurance benefits; statutory minimum wages and timely payment across all sectors; expanded rights and safety for women, including night-shift work and mandatory grievance committees; and free annual health check-ups for workers aged 40 and above. PTI AO AKY NSD NSD