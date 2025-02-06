New labour codes to be implemented for welfare of workers: Maharashtra minister

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) The new labour laws will be implemented with full consideration for the welfare of workers, Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Phundkar said on Thursday.

Concerns raised by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, an affiliate of the RSS, will be taken into account, said BJP's Phundkar.

He was speaking at a seminar on the new labour codes organised by the Maharashtra chapter of the BMS.

"While implementing the new labour laws, we must ensure the welfare of all workers is fully considered. These laws are designed to provide significant benefits to approximately 50 crore workers across various sectors. We should implement them without delay to safeguard their rights and security," the minister said.

Phundkar expressed firm support for Social Security Code 2020 and Wage Code 2019, asserting they would enhance the lives of workers in both organised and unorganised sectors.

However, certain provisions in Industrial Relations Code 2020 and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code 2020 must be revised before their implementation, the minister added.

The new labour laws, passed by Parliament in 2019 and 2020, are being considered for implementation by the Central and state governments.

Present on the occasion were Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Maharashtra president advocate Anil Dhumane, general secretary Kiran Milgir, all India vice president Raj Bihari Sharma, regional organisation minister Rajeshji, director of Maharashtra Labour Science Institute Roshni Kadam Patil and professor P M Kadukar.