New Labour Codes to significantly benefit workers across India: BJP MP

Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) The four Labour Codes introduced by the Centre will be significantly beneficial for workers across the nation, BJP MP Raju Bista said on Saturday.

The Darjeeling MP from West Bengal, who was addressing a one-day media workshop organised by the Press Information Bureau in Siliguri, said the new labour law framework ensures easier access to security, dignity, and welfare benefits, and is designed to protect both organised and unorganised sectors.

In a historic decision, the Union government had recently announced the implementation of the four Labour Codes, which rationalised 29 existing labour laws, with immediate effect.

The four labour codes are – the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

Bista highlighted that provisions such as mandatory appointment letters, gratuity benefits, annual free health check-ups and inclusion in the ESI scheme will substantially benefit tea garden workers, those in the MSME and informal sectors in the Darjeeling Hills and Dooars region, along with the rest of the country.

He noted that earlier, tea plantations were governed under the Plantation Labour Act, 1951, “a British-era law where wage structures were largely influenced by union negotiations and estate management”.

The new labour codes, he said, “ensure equal pay for equal work and eliminate outdated policies”. PTI SUS RBT